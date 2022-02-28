DP Candidate Pledges to Continue on Path for Prosperity, Peace, Unity

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party(DP) presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung said he will not stray from the path toward a stronger economy, peace and unity, in response to the news of two opposition rivals agreeing to field a single candidate.Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Lee said he has faith in history and the public. His comment comes after minor People's Party candidate Ahn Cheol-soo dropped out of the race, endorsing his main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol earlier in the day.When asked whether he had made contact with Ahn prior to Thursday’s announcement, the DP candidate declined to comment.Earlier, Rep. Woo Sang-ho, the chief of the DP campaign committee, said the merger was tantamount to "collusion," adding that the move will face public backlash. He said the committee will transition to a 24-hour emergency mode to respond in full force.At a joint press conference, Ahn said he and Yoon agreed to unite to achieve a change of administration. The two parties will also seek a merger following the election next Wednesday.