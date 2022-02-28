Menu Content

Mobile Phones, Cars, Washing Machines Exempt from US Export Curbs on Russia

Written: 2022-03-03 13:31:41Updated: 2022-03-03 14:48:35

Photo : YONHAP News

Mobile phones, automobiles, washing machines and other consumer goods are exempt from Washington's recently announced export curbs against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

The trade ministry said on Thursday that it confirmed the exemptions during working-level talks held earlier with the Bureau of Industry and Security under the U.S. Department of Commerce, which is in charge of matters related to the Foreign Direct Product Rule(FDPR) which the U.S. plans to impose on goods headed to Russia.

The exemptions will apply as long as the items are not shipped to military-related users. The ministry said South Korean firms can also seek U.S. approval for shipments to their factories in Russia on a case-by-case basis.

The expanded FDPR requires non-American firms manufacturing products that use U.S. technology or software to seek U.S. approval before exporting to Russia.

The U.S. originally exempted 27 European Union(EU) member states, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Canada and Japan, all of which have imposed unilateral sanctions on Russia. South Korea was not among them.
