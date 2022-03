Photo : YONHAP News

Minor Justice Party presidential candidate Sim Sang-jung slammed People’s Party rival Ahn Cheol-soo in the aftermath of his merger with People Power Party(PPP) candidate Yoon Suk Yeol.At a press conference on Thursday, Sim claimed that by withdrawing from the race and partnering with the PPP, Ahn was conceding to the two main political parties.She expressed disappointment and regret that she and Ahn can no longer compete and cooperate to achieve a political transition overcoming a political duopoly by the two major parties.Emphasizing that the move has stranded herself and the people who desire poliitcal change, in fighting against the monopoly of the major parties, the minor party candidate asked for support from voters who are seeking a multiparty system.Reflecting on the agreement between Yoon and Ahn to join forces, Sim forecast the unity to offer a complex set of variables ahead of the election.