Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has canceled its annual Pyongyang Marathon set for next month amid its border closure due to the persisting COVID-19 pandemic.Koryo Tours, the official travel agency for the marathon, made the announcement through a cancellation notice on its website.Koryo Tours announced last November that the annual contest would be held on April 10 of this year if North Korean borders were to reopen.It initially appeared that the marathon could be held when North Korea resumed railway operations with China and began receiving sea freight, but it was ultimately called off for the third consecutive year.The Pyongyang Marathon, first held in 1981, marks the birthday of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung, which falls on April 15. It was last held in 2019.