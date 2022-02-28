Moon Chairs NSC Meeting on Supply Chain Woes, Security Challenges

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in presided over an extended meeting of the National Security Council on Thursday to inspect the country's defensive readiness a week into Russia's invasion of Ukraine.The meeting of Cabinet ministers and presidential aides in charge of foreign affairs and security was designed to preemptively examine the potential long-term security threats for the next ten years and discuss possible responses. Overcoming global supply chain concerns was also addressed.In a press release, the presidential office said the next decade is critical in defining South Korea's status as an advanced nation. The office explained that the meeting covered foreign policy, the economy, general national security and developing technological threats to the nation’s security.Officials identified future challenges in each area such as authoritarianism and populism, carbon regulation and energy transition, and artificial intelligence and space technology.In response, they agreed on the need for stronger global cooperation to restore democracy, stabilize the supply of overseas minerals and step up research and development of core technologies.