Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean embassy in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv has temporarily suspended operations, with remaining staff now evacuating to other safe areas as Russia expands its invasion efforts.The foreign ministry said Thursday that Ambassador Kim Hyung-tae and all remaining staff are moving to safe areas, along with six South Korean nationals who expressed a desire to evacuate.The ministry explained that the decision comes as after heightened military threats in Kyiv rendered it impractical to continue operating and impossible to guarantee the safety of embassy staff.Embassy operations will resume once the situation is stable in a safer area. Until then, urgent matters, such as visa-related issues, can be handled by South Korean embassies in nearby countries such as Poland, Romania and Hungary.Temporary offices in Lviv and Chernivtsi will continue operations to support South Korean nationals in Ukraine.