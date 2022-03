Photo : YONHAP News

The 2022 Beijing Paralympic Winter Games will kick off its ten-day competition with an opening ceremony on Friday.Under the same slogan as the Olympics, "Together for a Shared Future", the Paralympic games will be held across the cities of Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou.Some one-thousand-500 athletes from 50 countries will race for 78 gold medals in six sports, including Alpine Skiing, Ice Hockey and Wheelchair Curling.32 South Korean athletes will take part aiming to win at least two bronze medals.20 Paralympic athletes from Ukraine will also join the games, while athletes from Russia and Belarus have been allowed to participate as neutrals despite mounting calls for a ban amid Russian invasion of Ukraine.KBS will launch a live broadcast at 8:50 p.m. Friday.