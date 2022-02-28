Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Police Drop Tax Evasion Charges against Samsung Heir

Written: 2022-03-03 15:15:38Updated: 2022-03-03 15:24:22

Police Drop Tax Evasion Charges against Samsung Heir

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong has been cleared of allegations that he evaded taxes through a paper corporation after the police admitted there was insufficient evidence.

The financial crime unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency announced on Thursday that they decided not to file tax evasion and other charges against the Samsung heir on February 21.

Police said they sent official documents to the UK and Switzerland to obtain information on an alleged paper company used to divert funds, but after failing to receive the requested material, they could not confirm specific criminal offenses.

Suspicions were first raised by local online news outlet Newstapa last October. It alleged that Lee created a paper company in the British Virgin Islands in order to open a Swiss bank account.

The Youth Justice Party then filed a complaint with the prosecution against former and incumbent Samsung Electronics executives, and the case was transferred to the police.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >