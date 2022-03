Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has tested positive for COVID-19.His office said he will remain at his residence for seven days until next Wednesday recovering.It said that people who came in contact with the prime minister have been alerted and they have all tested negative with rapid antigen tests.One official noted that even during the at-home treatment period, Kim will handle reports and other tasks virtually.Earlier, the prime minister's office said that Kim tested positive in a rapid antigen test using a self-test kit Thursday morning.His daily schedule was put on hold as he waited for the result of a PCR test.One office staffer said Kim has been battling increased fatigue after visiting Daegu on Monday and when suspected symptoms began to show Wednesday night, he took the rapid antigen test twice.The first taken that night was negative but the second one taken in the morning registered a positive result.