Eight In'tl Public Networks Condemn Russian Strike on Ukraine's TV Tower

Photo : KBS News

Eight public broadcasters across the globe, including KBS and BBC, have jointly condemned Tuesday's attack by Russia on a TV tower and broadcasting facilities in Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.The Global Task Force(GTF) for public media said in a statement on Wednesday that the attack was an apparent effort to deprive Ukrainian citizens of accurate information in the midst of a war.The GTF stressed that it fully supports the statement announced by the European Broadcasting Union on February 24 and their assertion that it is vital for journalists to be allowed to continue to operate both freely and safely, and to eliminate any hindrance to their reporting.The coalition also acknowledged the courage of hundreds of journalists determined to deliver accurate, reliable and up-to-date news and information to citizens in Ukraine and around the world, adding that their role has never been more crucial.Established in 2020, the GTF is a group of leaders from eight national broadcasters around the world, including Kim Eui-chul, President of South Korea's KBS, David Anderson, Managing Director of Australia's ABC, Tim Davie, Director-General of the the U.K.'s BBC, and Thomas Bellut, Director General of ZDF of Germany.