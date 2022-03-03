Moon Warns of Looming Threat of New Cold War, Urges Enhanced Security

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called for a stronger response to complex security issues to enable the next administration to deftly cope with any related crises.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee on Thursday, Moon made the remarks while presiding over an extended meeting of the National Security Council. The participants reviewed potential upcoming risks and challenges for the 2021 and 2030 period as well as potential responses.Moon stressed the importance of devising strategic plans to respond effectively to an ever-changing global security environment.Noting the complexity of the current security climate, he assessed that the outbreak of the pandemic has prompted countries to continue to compete to emerge as a leader in global supply chains and to dominate and maintain new technologies.Moon also said that countries are increasingly forming blocs, with signs of a new Cold War growing amid the Ukraine crisis.The president emphasized the need for acumen and pan-governmental cooperation in order for Korea to play a greater role in-keeping with its enhanced global stature.