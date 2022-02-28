S. Korea to Offer 3.4 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Africa

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide three-point-four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to member states of the African Union(AU).In an opening speech at the fifth Korea-Africa Forum in Seoul on Thursday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong unveiled the plan on healthcare cooperation with African nations.South Korea has so far pledged 200 million dollars to COVAX, a program to supply vaccines to developing countries.Ministerial-level officials from ten African countries, including Senegal, Malawi, and Ghana, are taking part in the forum.The participants adopted the Seoul Declaration calling for cooperation between Korea and AU members in healthcare, economy, peace, and security. They also agreed on specific action plans concerning bilateral cooperation over the next five years.South Korea will also request their support regarding Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. The participating officials from African nations are scheduled to visit the southeastern port city on Friday.