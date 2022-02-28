Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea to Offer 3.4 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Africa

Written: 2022-03-03 19:48:20Updated: 2022-03-04 09:36:55

S. Korea to Offer 3.4 Mln Doses of COVID-19 Vaccines to Africa

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will provide three-point-four million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to member states of the African Union(AU).
 
In an opening speech at the fifth Korea-Africa Forum in Seoul on Thursday, Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong unveiled the plan on healthcare cooperation with African nations.
 
South Korea has so far pledged 200 million dollars to COVAX, a program to supply vaccines to developing countries.
 
Ministerial-level officials from ten African countries, including Senegal, Malawi, and Ghana, are taking part in the forum.
 
The participants adopted the Seoul Declaration calling for cooperation between Korea and AU members in healthcare, economy, peace, and security. They also agreed on specific action plans concerning bilateral cooperation over the next five years.
 

South Korea will also request their support regarding Busan’s bid for the 2030 World Expo. The participating officials from African nations are scheduled to visit the southeastern port city on Friday.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >