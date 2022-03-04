Menu Content

Politics

Early Voting for March 9 Presidential Election Begins

Written: 2022-03-04 08:10:51Updated: 2022-03-04 19:17:54

Photo : YONHAP News

Early voting for the March 9 presidential election has begun at more than 35-hundred polling stations across the nation.

From 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, eligible voters will be able to cast their early ballots at any of three-thousand-552 polling stations after presenting a government-issued photo ID.

As of 5 p.m., voter turnout was 15-point-84 percent, the highest on record for that same time. 

COVID-19 patients or people in quarantine will be allowed to cast ballots at separate zones in the polling stations if they arrive there between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday. Those who test positive on Saturday will also be allowed to cast their ballots the same way if they present the test results.

The government will also operate ten polling booths for early voting at treatment centers for COVID-19 patients, who will be able to vote there on Saturday.

All voters will be required to undergo temperature checks beforehand, disinfect their hands and maintain distance from other voters at polling stations.
