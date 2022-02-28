Moon Holds Phone Talks with Ukraine President, Expresses Support, Solidarity

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in held phone talks with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday and conveyed South Korea's strong support and solidarity with the country.According to the presidential office, Moon spoke with the Ukrainian president for 30 minutes on Thursday in the first phone discussion between the two leaders since April 2020.President Moon expressed deep condolences for the Ukrainian victims of the Russian invasion and their bereaved families, and declared his respect for President Zelenskyy and Ukrainians fighting against the Russian invasion.Moon added that South Korea stands in solidarity with the people of Ukraine fighting against the invasion, stressing that Ukraine's sovereignty and territory must be guaranteed. He also mentioned Seoul's plan to provide Ukraine with humanitarian assistance in the form of medical supplies worth ten million dollars.President Zelenskyy updated President Moon on the current situation in Ukraine and asked South Korea to provide support to help his country defend itself and overcome the crisis.