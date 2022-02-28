Menu Content

Gov't to Ease Business Curfew to 11 PM from Saturday

Written: 2022-03-04 09:32:47

Gov't to Ease Business Curfew to 11 PM from Saturday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to relax the 10 p.m. curfew for multi-use facilities, including restaurants and cafes, to 11 p.m., but will keep the cap on private gatherings at six.

Interior and Safety minister Jeon Hae-cheol announced the decision on Friday in his opening remarks for a government meeting on COVID-19 responses.

The minister said the government has decided to extend the curfew by one hour for 12 types of multi-use facilities from Saturday. The revised curfew will be in place until March 20.

The facilities subject to the extended business hours also include nightlife establishments, singing rooms, public bath houses, indoor sport facilities, internet cafes, party rooms, massage rooms, casinos, movie theaters and concert halls.

Minister Jeon said that the government made the decision in response to the economic hardship suffered by small businesses and the self-employed, who have been fighting for survival for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
