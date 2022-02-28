Menu Content

Economy

Consumer Prices Grow 3.7% in February

Written: 2022-03-04 09:50:26Updated: 2022-03-04 11:01:14

Consumer Prices Grow 3.7% in February

Photo : YONHAP News

Consumer prices grew more than three percent for the fifth consecutive month in February.

According to data from Statistics Korea on Friday, consumer prices increased three-point-seven percent on-year last month.

Prices grew three-point-two percent in October of last year and continued to post over three percent each subsequent month, culminating in the longest such streak in almost a decade.

The last time prices grew more than three percent for five months or more was from September 2010 to February 2012.

By product, prices of commodities rose four-point-three percent in February from a year earlier. In particular, the prices of industrial goods, including petroleum products, soared five-point-two percent on-year.

The price growth of agricultural, livestock and fisheries slowed to one-point-six percent in February, down from a rise of six-point-three percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding volatile farm and petroleum product prices, rose three-point-two percent on-year in February, the largest since December 2011 when it posted three-point-six percent.
