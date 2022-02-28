Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games to Kick off Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

The Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games will kick off on Friday, beginning a ten-day run.Under the same slogan as the Winter Games, “Together for a Shared Future,” the Paralympic events will be held in Beijing, Yangqing and Zhangjiakou.Some 15-hundred athletes from 50 countries will compete for a total of 78 gold medals in six sports, including alpine skiing, snowboard, cross country skiing, biathlon, ice hockey and wheelchair curling.South Korea is sending an 82-member delegation, including 32 athletes, and is aiming to grab two bronze medals. The main contingent has been training since entering the Chinese capital last Friday.Meanwhile, Ukraine, though devastated by Russia’s invasion, has sent some 20 athletes and staff to compete in the Games. The International Paralympic Committee on Thursday banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Games, flipping its decision the day after the Committee said they could compete as independent athletes.KBS will broadcast the opening ceremony from 8:50 p.m. Friday.