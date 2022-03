Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has urged South Koreans residing in Russia or planning to make visits there to exercise safety precautions.The ministry issued the notice in a message posted on its website on Thursday as it cited mounting tension in Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine and the imposition of economic sanctions against Moscow by several countries.The ministry asked South Koreans residing in Russia to bring their passports when going outside, and strongly advised them to refrain from going outside after dusk or to places that draw big crowds.The ministry said rallies protesting the invasion of Ukraine are taking place in major Russian cities, while some countries have banned their nationals from traveling to Russia or have recommended that they withdraw from the country.Some five-thousand South Koreans are estimated to be residing in Russia.