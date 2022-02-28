Politics Presidential Candidates from 3 Biggest Parties Cast Ballots in Early Voting

The presidential candidates from the three biggest political parties cast their votes on the first day of early voting on Friday.



Ruling Democratic Party's(DP) Lee Jae-myung cast his ballot in Seoul's downtown Jung district, after which he said policies related to the economy, overcoming crises, peace and unity should be the standard criteria when entering the voting booth.



Lee pledged to continue pushing for political change through systematic reforms, as well as promising a pragmatic, diversely represented government that surpasses differences in ideology and party lines.



Main opposition People Power Party's(PPP) Yoon Suk Yeol voted in the southeastern city of Busan, where he reminisced about the pledge he made when he resigned as the prosecutor general a year ago. Yoon told reporters that he vowed to do his best for a free democracy and to protect the people.



Minor Justice Party's Sim Sang-jung, who voted in Seoul's downtown Jongno district, called the latest election a transition from politics dominated by two major parties to that of a multiparty coalition.