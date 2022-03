Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and First Lady Kim Jung-sook cast their votes on the first day of early voting ahead of next Wednesday's presidential election.The first couple appeared at a voting center nearby the presidential office at around 9:00 a.m. on Friday, where they also cast ballots to elect a new parliamentary representative for the Jongno district in a by-election.Prior to voting, Moon wrote on social media that politics belong to the public, before urging everyone to exercise their voting right.The president and first lady were accompanied by presidential chief of staff You Young-min, senior political secretary Lee Cheol-hee and presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.