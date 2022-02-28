Pres. Office: Easing Quarantine Found to Have Limited Impact on Critical Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

Following the government's Friday announcement of eased business hour restrictions, the presidential office said social distancing adjustments had little impact on the number of critical COVID-19 cases and their timing.Senior presidential secretary for public communication Park Soo-hyun posted on social media that studies show that despite a recent surge in the number of new infections, authorities have are managing the level of patients in critical are and fatality rates stemming from the omicron variant.He noted that the rate of patients infected with the strain and related deaths currently stand at less than a third of the figures from the delta strain despite its more rapid transmission, and said the effectiveness of delta-centric distancing rules has declined.While quarantine and health care experts on a joint committee on COVID-19 recovery suggested easing the rules after the transmission has reached its peak, a majority of economic and social experts have advised that health authorities may review allowing longer business hours.The presidential aide said the decision comes as the government moves to help small business owners and the self-employed, who suffered considerable losses from a protracted period of social distancing.The government on Friday announced extended business hours for restaurants, coffee shops, karaoke rooms, indoor sports facilities and internet cafes from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. starting Saturday.