Photo : YONHAP News

A new case of avian influenza(AI) was confirmed at a duck farm in the southwestern Jeolla county of Goheung.Authorities from the Central Disaster Management Headquarters said on Friday that the latest case is the 46th case that tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N1 strain at a poultry farm since last fall.The latest farm breeds around 18-thousand ducks and there is no other farms within a 500-meter radius.Officials banned access to the locale, culled the animals and launched an epidemiological study immediately after detecting the outbreak.The agency urged farms nationwide to strictly adhere to quarantine regulations and to promptly report suspected symptoms.