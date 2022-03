Photo : YONHAP News

Tickets to Seoul concerts by global K-pop megastars BTS, scheduled for later this month, were sold out even before reservations opened for the public.According to industry sources on Friday, tickets for all three "Permission To Dance On Stage - Seoul" concerts on March 10, 12 and 13 were sold out a few hours after they went on sale exclusively for the official BTS fan group ARMY at 8 p.m. on Thursday.The upcoming concerts are the seven-member group's first in-person performances in Seoul after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus.While BTS' management agency Big Hit Music didn't reveal the number of available seats for each show, the culture ministry earlier authorized an audience of 15-thousand per show in accordance with social distancing regulations.Tickets to the band's four concerts in Las Vegas next month were previously sold out on the first day of booking.