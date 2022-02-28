Military to Conduct Domestic Flight Test of AESA Radar

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will begin the first domestic performance test on a locally developed radar system, the active electronically scanned array(AESA).The radar will be installed on the KF-21 fighter jet, which is currently being developed. The domestic test program comes after an overseas test held last year, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration on Friday.In the test, set to begin in mid-March and last through April of next year, the radar will be mounted on a modified B-737 aircraft to assess 62 evaluation categories over 50 different flights. The radar's detection and tracking capabilities in air-to-air mode will also be tested.The arms procurement agency said the test is designed to optimize the software and reduce operational risks.If the test is successful, the radar will then be installed on the KF-21 and run performance tests through 2026.The AESA radar system is key to identifying ground targets and airborne enemy craft while possessing the ability to trace several targets simultaneously.