Domestic Large Wildfire Rages in Gyeongsang County of Uljin

Authorities are trying to put out a spreading wildfire in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province.



According to the Korea Forest Service, the blaze started along a road running up a hill in Buk-myeon township, Uljin County at around 11:17 a.m. on Friday, with flames spreading to the top of the mountain.



Fire authorities issued a Level One response alert at 11:52 a.m. and later activated an order to mobilize fire fighting forces from other regions. The forest service also issued a Level Two wildfire alert around half past noon.



Twenty-one helicopters and 130 personnel are struggling to extinguish the blaze due to strong winds.



Uljin County has asked residents in nearby towns to evacuate as officials strive to prevent the fire from reaching the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant.