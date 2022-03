Photo : YONHAP News

The government will implement an exception to the rule requiring overseas arrivals to submit a negative PCR test, effective Monday.In a Friday briefing, the Central Disease Control Headquarters said that mandate restricted the entry of South Korean nationals who completed quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.Under the revised rule, Korean citizens who are out of self-isolation and had tested positive ten to 40 days before departure do not need to submit a negative PCR result if they can prove the date of their infection.Accepted substitute records include quarantine documents, whether issued at home or abroad, that indicate the confirmed date of infection.Officials added that starting Thursday, fully vaccinated arrivals are allowed to use public transport after entering Korea.