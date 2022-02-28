Moon Orders Gov't to Ensure Safety of Nuclear Plant in Uljin Amid Wildfire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has called on government agencies to make an all-out effort to ensure the integrity and safety of a nuclear power plant located in the southeastern county of Uljin, as a raging wildfire was closing in on the site.Presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president issued the order on Friday after receiving a briefing on the fire, which erupted at 11:17 a.m. that day.President Moon ordered authorities to mobilize all available resources and swiftly put out the flames.In addition, the president asked authorities to use extreme care to ensure the safety of firefighters on the scene.The wildfire started on a road near a mountain in Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province on Friday morning and spread to the top of the mountain, prompting the Korea Forest Service to issue a Level Three wildfire alert.Fire authorities are making all-out efforts to prevent the fire from spreading to the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in Uljin, deploying a water cannon vehicle near the plant.