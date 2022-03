Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung, the Oscar winner for her role in "Minari," will present an award at this year's event.According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday, Youn will attend the 94th Academy Awards on March 27 in Los Angeles as a presenter.The veteran actress will join a bevy of celebrities including Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Zoe Kravitz, Rosie Perez and Chris Rock who will hand out awards.It is customary for Oscar winners of the previous year to hand out honors.Youn won best supporting actress for her role in the immigration film "Minari" at last year's Oscars.