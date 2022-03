Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired another suspected ballistic missile toward the East Sea Saturday morning.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected a projectile launched from the Sunan area in Pyongyang at 8:48 a.m.The JCS said the military is maintaining a readiness posture and monitoring movements against more possible launches.Details of the suspected missile, such as the type, speed and range, are still being analyzed.The provocation is North Korea's ninth show of force this year, coming just six days after a ballistic missile test on February 27.