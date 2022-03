Photo : KBS News

South Korea registered over 250-thousand daily COVID-19 cases throughout Friday.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday 254-thousand-327 infections were confirmed throughout Friday raising the accumulated caseload to well over four-point-two million.The figure is about 12-thousand fewer than the previous day's all-time-high.The total caseload has surpassed four million just five days after reaching three million.The majority of new infections are local transmissions, with just 77 from overseas.Over one million people are recovering from COVID-19 at home. Some 160-thousand of them, including the elderly, are being monitored by 848 medical institutions nationwide.The number of critically ill patients has jumped by 99 from the previous day to 896.Fatalities posted another record high of 216, raising the death toll to eight-thousand-796. The fatality rate stands at zero-point-21 percent.