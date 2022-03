Photo : KBS News

Samsung Electronics will donate six million dollars to support Ukrainian refugees.In a message to reporters, the tech giant said it is seeking to send humanitarian relief in cooperation with international organizations.A total of six million dollars will be donated to groups such as the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, including one million dollars in consumer electronics, the company said.It added that voluntary donations from its employees will also be delivered.Meanwhile, shipments of Samsung products to Russia are reportedly suspended as major global shipping firms have stopped logistical transport to the country following its invasion of Ukraine.