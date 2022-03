Photo : KBS News

The two leading presidential candidates have visited the sites of major wildfires and offered comfort to affected victims.The ruling Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung on Saturday visited an evacuation shelter in Uljin, North Gyeongsang Province, spoke to locals and received a briefing on the extinguishing operation.He then traveled to Samcheok, Gangwon Province where the Uljin fire had spread to and promised support to those whose homes have burnt down.People Power Party's Yoon Suk Yeol also visited Uljin late Friday and met with residents who evacuated to shelters.He said once the blaze is under control, the state, in accordance with the law, will speed up measures to rebuild homes for those who have been displaced.