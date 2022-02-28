Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

NSC Condemns N. Korea's Repeated Ballistic Missile Launches

Written: 2022-03-05 12:55:33Updated: 2022-03-05 13:31:38

NSC Condemns N. Korea's Repeated Ballistic Missile Launches

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Saturday following North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile and denounced the move.

Participants received a briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, examined the military's readiness and joint defense posture with the U.S. and discussed response measures.

Officials denounced North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches, calling them unprecedented, a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and in defiance of international calls for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

They noted that now is a crucial period with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Paralympics in Beijing and just days left to the presidential election, and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop its tension-raising actions.

The NSC said the military maintains airtight readiness as intelligence authorities in Seoul and Washington analyze the latest missile. It also agreed to step up monitoring of nuclear and missile facilities in the North.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >