NSC Condemns N. Korea's Repeated Ballistic Missile Launches

The presidential office convened an emergency National Security Council meeting Saturday following North Korea's launch of a suspected ballistic missile and denounced the move.Participants received a briefing from the Joint Chiefs of Staff, examined the military's readiness and joint defense posture with the U.S. and discussed response measures.Officials denounced North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches, calling them unprecedented, a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and in defiance of international calls for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.They noted that now is a crucial period with the ongoing war in Ukraine, Paralympics in Beijing and just days left to the presidential election, and urged Pyongyang to immediately stop its tension-raising actions.The NSC said the military maintains airtight readiness as intelligence authorities in Seoul and Washington analyze the latest missile. It also agreed to step up monitoring of nuclear and missile facilities in the North.