38 North: Imagery Shows Yongbyon Nuke Site in Full Swing

2022-03-05

The U.S.-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North says the Yongbyon Nuclear Center is in full swing.

The report said recent satellite imagery indicates ongoing production of fissile material, both plutonium and enriched uranium, as well as evidence of operations at each of the major facilities around the nuclear research center.

Noting the North restarted its five megawatt reactor last summer after a two-year hiatus, 38 North said these activities, as well as the gradual expansion and evident occupation of personnel housing over the past few years, all suggest the nuclear complex is primed for expansion. 

It also pointed to melting snow on the top of various facilities including support buildings for the uranium enrichment plant, as evidence of ongoing operation.

It said there are also three large buildings under construction in the research and development area, one of which may be in operation, while work on the other two is proceeding slowly.

All in all, 38 North assessed that activities observed in Yongbyon indicate ongoing fissile material production as well as the groundwork for further expansion.

It said if the Experimental Light Water Reactor becomes operational, as it appears to be nearing completion, North Korea's plutonium production capacity could increase substantially.
