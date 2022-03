Photo : YONHAP News

With wildfires reported across the country, President Moon Jae-in has called for all-out efforts to put out the blaze, prevent casualties and protect key infrastructure.In a written briefing Saturday, spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president is relieved there has been no loss of life and facilities such as the Hanul Nuclear Power Plant in Uljin and a liquefied natural gas station in Samcheok remain safe.Moon ordered swift measures to support affected victims who have lost homes.Amid windy and dry weather, wildfires broke out simultaneously across the country starting with Uljin in North Gyeongsang Province on Friday. Forest fires are also reported in Samcheok, Yeongwol, Donghae and Gangneung in Gangwon Province and Seoul's Gaepo-dong area.As firefighters struggle to tame the flames due to strong winds, the National Fire Agency has issued the highest-level emergency alert for the first time on a nationwide scale.