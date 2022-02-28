Early Voting Ends with Record High Turnout of 36.93%

Photo : YONHAP News

Early voting for the upcoming presidential election ended with a record turnout of 36-point-93 percent on Saturday.According to the National Election Commission (NEC) on Saturday, 16-point-32 million people out of some 44 million eligible voters cast their ballots on Friday and Saturday.The turnout is about ten percentage points larger than the comparable figures for the previous presidential election in 2017 and the general elections in 2020.By region, South Jeolla Province marked the highest turnout with 51-point-45 percent, followed by North Jeolla Province and Gwangju City. Gyeonggi Province posted the lowest turnout with 33-point-65 percent.The two-day early voting was supposed to end at 6 p.m. Saturday, but the turnout was announced around 10 p.m. as it took much time for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine to cast ballots due to alleged poor management of the voting procedure for them.Eligible voters who did not cast ballots during early voting may vote on the day of presidential election on Wednesday.