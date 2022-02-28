N. Korea Says it Conducted Another Important Test for Reconnaissance Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said on Sunday that it conducted "another important" test for reconnaissance satellite systems the previous day.The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday that the National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defense Science conducted the launch under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite.Through the test, NADA reportedly confirmed the reliability of data transmission and the reception system of the satellite, its control command system and various ground-based control systems.The KCNA did not elaborate further about the launch and did not mention missiles in the report, either.It was the second test launch in a week aimed at developing the so-called reconnaissance satellite, as well as the ninth missile launch this year.A week ago, North Korea launched a ballistic missile and announced the next day that it conducted an important test for the development of a reconnaissance satellite.South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said on Saturday that it detected the launch of a ballistic missile fired from the Sunan area in Pyongyang toward the East Sea at 8:48 a.m. The JCS said the missile flew about 270 kilometers and reached a height of 560 kilometers.