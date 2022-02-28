Menu Content

Politics

Moon Visits Uljin, Samcheok Hit by Massive Wildfire

Written: 2022-03-06 13:09:15Updated: 2022-03-06 17:55:04

Moon Visits Uljin, Samcheok Hit by Massive Wildfire

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in visited the southeastern coastal areas of Uljin and Samcheok, which were hit hard by a massive wildfire.
 
President Moon visited a shelter for evacuees in Uljin County on Sunday morning and consoled the evacuated residents. 
 
The president looked around the shelter and was briefed about medical assistance and counseling services for the displaced local residents. 
 
Currently, about 500 residents from the county alone fled their houses and are staying at shelters, with the number likely to increase further. 
 
The president also visited a site where a fire took place in Uljin and was briefed about support plans for the fire-hit residents. He then visited a production site of the Korea Gas Corporation in Samcheok, where the fire was feared to spread.

The blaze began on Friday morning on a road near a mountain in Uljin and spread north to Samcheok in the afternoon. 
 
On Saturday, Moon ordered all-out efforts to extinguish the fires and a review to declare "special disaster zones" for affected regions.
