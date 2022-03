Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires in the southeastern coastal areas are estimated to have destroyed over 14-thousand hectares of woodland as of Sunday morning.According to government data, as of 11 a.m. Sunday, the fires devastated about eleven-thousand-660 hectares of forest in Uljin, 656 hectares in Samcheok, one-thousand-656 hectares in Gangneung and some 170 hectares each in Donghae and Yeongweol.No casualties were reported, but 463 facilities were destroyed by the blazes.More than 73-hundred people evacuated due to the fires, including some 65-thousand in Uljin and Samcheok.Authorities mobilized some 90 helicopters, over 830 vehicles and more than 16-thousand firefighters, police officials and soldiers to contain the blazes.Authorities are battling a total of six wildfires across the nation, including two massive blazes in the Uljin-Samcheok area, and the Gangneung-Donghae area in Gangwon Province.