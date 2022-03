Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has tested positive for COVID-19.The Ministry of Economy and Finance said on Sunday that Hong took a rapid antigen test and a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test the previous day and was notified on Sunday morning that he tested positive for the virus.The ministry said Hong is staying at his residence in Sejong City without any symptoms and will quarantine for seven days.It added that the minister cast his ballot in early voting ahead of the presidential election day on March 9.Hong is supposed to preside over a government meeting on the real estate market this week, but the meeting will be rescheduled.