NEC to Hold Emergency Meeting to Discuss Voting Process for COVID-19 Patients

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Election Commission(NEC) will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss effective management of the voting process for COVID-19 patients.The NEC said it will convene an emergency plenary meeting at 10 a.m. to discuss measures for the management of COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine on the election day.The NEC said that the plenary meeting will finalize and announce a set of changes, including a move that allows voters with COVID-19 to put their ballots into the ballot box themselves.The NEC is reportedly considering removing separate polling booths for COVID-19 patients and allowing them to cast their ballots at the same polling booths used by regular voters after the regular voting hours.The emergency meeting comes as the NEC faced strong criticism for its alleged poor management of early voting operations for the March 9 presidential election.The NEC also apologized after COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine complained about long waiting times at the polling stations on Saturday and raised concerns about possible electoral fraud as their ballots were collected in boxes or shopping bags instead of regular ballot boxes.