Photo : YONHAP News

Starting Monday, the government will implement an exception to the rule requiring overseas arrivals to submit a negative PCR test.Health authorities said that from Monday, Korean citizens returning to Korea are not required to submit a negative PCR test result if they had tested positive for the virus between ten and 40 days prior to their flight.Eligibility for the exemption requires documentation proving the date of infection.In lieu of a negative PCR test result, eligible individuals must present some form of substitute records. Accepted documents include quarantine records issued either in Korea or abroad indicating the confirmed date of infection.Since July of last year, the government required all international arrivals to present a negative PCR result to prevent the entry of overseas COVID-19 cases.