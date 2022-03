Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has decided to impose export controls against Belarus for essentially supporting Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Sunday that it would soon notify the United States and related countries of the decision, adding that it will expand support and protection of South Korean companies and nationals that could be affected by the decision.The ministry said that the export controls, which will take effect on Monday, will be similar to Seoul's export controls against Russia.Under the move, South Korea will prohibit the export of strategic materials to Belarus, include two entities on its export blacklist and impose export controls on nonstrategic materials as well.Last week, the nation decided to ban exports of strategic materials to Russia and put 49 entities, including Russia's Defense Ministry, on its export blacklist.