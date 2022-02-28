Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Moon Expresses Regret about Controversy over NEC's Early Voting Operations

Written: 2022-03-07 09:35:01Updated: 2022-03-07 17:17:12

Moon Expresses Regret about Controversy over NEC's Early Voting Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed regret over the controversy surrounding early voting for the presidential election.

According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, the president said on Sunday that the National Election Commission(NEC) needs to provide the public with detailed, comprehensive explanations about the voting process in question.

President Moon then ordered the NEC to develop thorough measures to prevent such controversy from reoccurring on Election Day.

He then instructed the NEC to make a full effort to protect the voting rights of COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine and to ensure there is no potential for allegations of election fraud.

The president appears to have expressed regret and issued the order under judgment that the incident could trigger public distrust of the entire voting process.

The NEC came under fire for its alleged poor management of early voting operations for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >