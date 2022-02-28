Moon Expresses Regret about Controversy over NEC's Early Voting Operations

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has expressed regret over the controversy surrounding early voting for the presidential election.According to presidential spokesperson Park Kyung-mee, the president said on Sunday that the National Election Commission(NEC) needs to provide the public with detailed, comprehensive explanations about the voting process in question.President Moon then ordered the NEC to develop thorough measures to prevent such controversy from reoccurring on Election Day.He then instructed the NEC to make a full effort to protect the voting rights of COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine and to ensure there is no potential for allegations of election fraud.The president appears to have expressed regret and issued the order under judgment that the incident could trigger public distrust of the entire voting process.The NEC came under fire for its alleged poor management of early voting operations for COVID-19 patients and those in quarantine.