Area of Wildfire Destruction Equal to One Fourth of Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

Wildfires in the eastern coastal areas are estimated to have destroyed over 16-thousand hectares of forest as of Monday morning.According to Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters, the burned area is estimated at 16-thousand-755 hectares as of 6 a.m.The area is equivalent to over one fourth of the size of Seoul, or 23-thousand-466 soccer fields.The fires devastated about 12-thousand hectares of forest in Uljin, 656 hectares in Samcheok, 19-hundred hectares in Gangneung and some 21-hundred hectares in Donghae.While no casualties were reported, 512 facilities were destroyed by the blazes.The fires also damaged some cultural landmarks, including Eodalsan Bongsudae, a fire signaling beacon from the Goryeo Kingdom in Gangwon Province.Authorities are battling major wildfires in four different regions across the nation -- the Uljin-Samcheok area, the Gangneung-Donghae area, Yeongwol in Gangwon Province and the Dalseong area in Daegu.As of 5 a.m. Monday, authorities put out 40 percent of the fires in the Uljin and Samcheok area, 80 percent in Gangneung, 50 percent in Yeongwol and 40 percent in Dalseong.Authorities mobilized 95 helicopters, over 780 other firefighting vehicles and nearly 18-thousand firefighters, police officials, soldiers and civil servants to contain the blazes.As of 9 p.m. Sunday, more than 73-hundred people had evacuated due to the fires.