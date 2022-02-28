Lee Jae-myung Stumps Around Seoul on Last Weekend Before Election

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung stumped around Seoul on the last weekend before Wednesday’s presidential election.Lee on Sunday appealed for support in the districts of Dobong, Seongbuk and Eunpyeong as well as the Sinchon area, focusing on securing the support of moderate voters.Canvassing those neighborhoods with the same campaign slogan, Lee reassured voters that he will be a prepared and competent president.In particular, Lee vowed to, without fail, address real estate problems, including easing regulations for youths and people who are buying homes for the first time.He also stressed the need to introduce a runoff voting system in presidential elections, which is part of the ruling camp’s plans to revamp election systems and seek constitutional revisions in a bid to guarantee a multi-party system.Many observers believe such a remark was directed at main opposition People Power Party presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol and People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo who declared last Thursday that they agreed to unite their candidacies to achieve a transfer of power.