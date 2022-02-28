Yoon Suk Yeol Appeals for Voter Support in Seoul Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition People Power Party(PPP) presidential candidate Yoon Suk Yeol exerted all-out efforts to secure voter support in the Seoul metro area on Sunday.In canvassing around Seoul and Gyeonggi Province, Yoon denounced the real estate policies enacted by the administration of current President Moon Jae-in, claiming that the administration drastically drove up home prices to remain in power.The candidate also mentioned the scandal surrounding the Daejang-dong development project pursued by Seongnam City while ruling Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung was mayor in 2015.Yoon remarked that while a number of people who used to work for Lee have been arrested, Lee continues to deny any involvement in the scandal. Yoon went on to express skepticism that such an “incompetent and foolish” person could serve as president.Meanwhile, People's Party presidential candidate Ahn Cheol-soo, who dropped out of the race last Thursday to endorse Yoon, visited the traditional conservative stronghold of Daegu on Sunday to secure support for the PPP.