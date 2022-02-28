Mouthpiece Says N. Korea Will Launch Satellite under Leader's Timetable

Photo : YONHAP News

A mouthpiece for a group representing pro-Pyongyang Koreans residing in Japan said North Korea will launch its homegrown satellite at a time and location decided by the regime's highest leadership.The remarks from the Choson Sinbo came on Monday, as it referred to Pyongyang's second testing linked to the development of a reconnaissance satellite on Saturday, following one the weekend before.Stating that the spy satellite operation is one of the strategic tasks mentioned during the ruling Workers' Party's eighth party congress in January of last year, the paper said the project has proceeded on a timetable set by regime leader Kim Jong-un.It highlighted the satellite's necessity, saying the North is in the midst of a battle against the U.S., which conducts surveillance throughout the world by using its information satellites.The comments are an apparent defense of the North's justification that its ballistic missile tests on February 27 and March 5 were a part of its reconnaissance satellite development.