Photo : YONHAP News

The United Nations Security Council(UNSC) will convene for another closed-door session to discuss North Korea's latest ballistic missile test on Saturday.A foreign ministry official said on Monday the meeting is set to take place on Monday morning, local time. It was called by members of the UNSC following the North's ninth round of armed protest this year alone.North Korean state media called the latest test, as well as one from a week earlier, as key steps in the state's reconnaissance satellite development, in contrast to Seoul and Washington's conclusion that the launches were medium-range ballistic missiles(MRBM).Observers are now watching to see whether Seoul will once again participate in a joint statement condemning the North's provocations outside the UNSC, as it did so last Monday, joining ten other countries, including the U.S., Britain, Japan.