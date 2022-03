Photo : YONHAP News

The chairperson of the ruling Democratic Party has been rushed to an emergency room after coming under attack at a presidential campaign event in Seoul.A party official told reporters Song Young-gil was struck in the head several times with a hammer by an assailant while greeting supporters in the Sinchon neighborhood at around noon on Monday.He said Song was taken to an emergency room as the strike had resulted in some bleeding. Medical staff did not describe his condition as life-threatening, he said. The party leader was conscious and will undergo testing.The suspect was apprehended at the scene and taken to a police station for questioning. He was later identified as a YouTuber in his 70s who had followed the party leader and the DP's campaign since last month.